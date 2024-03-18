Rise Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.98. 5,226,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,934,178. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

