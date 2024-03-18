Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

DIS traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.85. 11,801,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,573. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

