Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 7,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.80. 107,960,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,784,102. The company has a market capitalization of $553.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.