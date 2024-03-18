Rise Advisors LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 7.1% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. 200,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,005. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

