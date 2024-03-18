Rise Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 48,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 81,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

