Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,724. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

