Rise Advisors LLC Buys 304 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.