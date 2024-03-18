Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.54. 1,214,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,203. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

