Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded up $5.41 on Monday, reaching $321.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,075. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 889.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.