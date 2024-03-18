RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
