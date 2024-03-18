RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

