Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Purchases $289,000.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $510.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

