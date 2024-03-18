Reviewing Crane (NYSE:CR) & McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and McPhy Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.09 billion 3.55 $401.10 million $3.69 35.17 McPhy Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than McPhy Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% McPhy Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crane and McPhy Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 5 0 2.63 McPhy Energy 2 0 0 0 1.00

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $113.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.41%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than McPhy Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane beats McPhy Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About McPhy Energy

McPhy Energy S.A. provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. McPhy Energy S.A. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Grenoble, France.

