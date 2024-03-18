Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $213.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 425,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

