Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $199.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $186.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

