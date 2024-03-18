Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Sells $66,402.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $66,402.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441. The stock has a market cap of $936.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $57.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

