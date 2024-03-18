Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 857,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,314. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

