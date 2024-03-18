RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CEO Buys $54,540.00 in Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,341,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $511.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RICK. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on RCI Hospitality

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.