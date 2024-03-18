Range Financial Group LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

