Range Financial Group LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,070 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

