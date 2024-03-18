Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $616,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 909,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 531,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBP stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,600 shares of company stock worth $2,114,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.