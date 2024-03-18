Range Financial Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.