Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wabash National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Wabash National Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $28.06 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

