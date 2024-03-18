Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.