Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BELFB opened at $55.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BELFB. Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

