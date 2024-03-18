Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

OneMain Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

