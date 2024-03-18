Range Financial Group LLC Invests $735,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $52,807,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 830,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $833,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,570.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,400. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.