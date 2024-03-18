Range Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.