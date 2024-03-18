Range Financial Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,256.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $582.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,238.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,040.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

