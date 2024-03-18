Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,461 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $470.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $479.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

View Our Latest Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.