Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $245.50 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $253.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

