Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $283.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.91. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

