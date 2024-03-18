Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,070 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

