Range Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

