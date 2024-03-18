Range Financial Group LLC Buys 610 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.27 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

