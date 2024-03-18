Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 252 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

