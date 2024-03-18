Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $337.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.99. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,463 shares of company stock worth $318,164. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

