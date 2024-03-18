QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $18.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Trading Down 0.8 %

QNST traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 513,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $896.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.12. QuinStreet has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $16.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.