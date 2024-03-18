QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $626.07

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $133,200.82 and $626.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005877 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,955.67 or 1.00065163 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010189 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00154368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117726 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $628.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

