Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday.
Quarterhill Trading Down 2.6 %
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
