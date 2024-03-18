Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.90. 73,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,271. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

