Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $51.52 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,614.91 or 1.00078235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.