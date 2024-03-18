Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $242.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average is $199.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $245.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

