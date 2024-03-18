Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMGet Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

