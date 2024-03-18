Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 97.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OGN opened at $18.28 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

