Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $245,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 233,246 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $749.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

