Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $207,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,908,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

