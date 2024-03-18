Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,250 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $749.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.