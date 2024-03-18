Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

QTWO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. 363,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $118,686.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

