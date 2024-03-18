Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

PRU stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

