Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $105.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

