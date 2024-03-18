ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 26,695,705 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
