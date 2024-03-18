ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 26,695,705 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

